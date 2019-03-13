March of Dimes prepares for yearly fundraiser

D’IBERVILLE, MS (WLOX) - The March of Dimes is preparing for its biggest fundraiser of the year to fight for the health of moms and babies.
Volunteers came together for breakfast Wednesday morning at the Scarlet Pearl Casino to kick off its annual March for Babies campaign.
This year’s March for Babies walk is set for Saturday, May 11 at the Biloxi Lighthouse Park. The walk raises money to prevent premature births and birth defects.
“Help us raise money, but also just be out there and join these other moms,” said volunteer Georgia Storey. “Help educate a mom. If you know a young lady or a parent, grab them and have them come join us because the more we’re all together and the more we can learn about preventable situations to help bring healthy babies into the world, the healthier we’re going to be.”
To register for the walk or sign up to be a volunteer, visit the March of Dimes website.
