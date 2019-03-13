Isolated showers possible today

It’s a gray, cloudy, and breezy Wednesday. We may see a few isolated showers by the afternoon, but any rain looks to be light. Highs will manage to reach the 70s.
A few spotty showers may linger into Thursday morning and afternoon. Highs will stay in the mid 70s. A cold front will move in late Thursday night into Friday morning, bringing scattered showers and a few storms. By Friday, we’ll start to see highs drop into the 60s.
A little rain could linger into Saturday morning, but most of the day looks dry for any St. Patrick’s Day parades. It will be chilly that morning with lows in the 40s. Highs will struggle to reach 60. More sun is expected by St. Patrick’s Day with highs in the low 60s.
