Home of Medgar Evers to become national monument

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - Mississippi Senators Roger Wicker and Cindy Hyde-Smith have commended President Trump for signing legislation that would designate the home of Medgar and Myrlie Evers as a national monument within the National Park System.
The Evers home is currently a Mississippi landmark under the State Antiquity Law and is also listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
“Medgar and Myrlie Evers are heroes whose contributions to the advancement of civil rights in Mississippi and our nation cannot be overstated,” said Sen. Wicker in a press release today.
“With the enactment of this legislation, the Evers family home will stand as a national monument that not only honors the sacrifices of the Evers family but all those, who during the civil rights movement, risked their lives for fair treatment of all," Sen. Hyde-Smith added.
According to the press release, Sen. Wicker and Hyde-Smith reintroduced the legislation in January in an effort to bring resources to the property.
A national monument designation is reserved for sites of great cultural, historical, or natural significance to the United States, and also proves protection by Congress.
