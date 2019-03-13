Group associated with selling and stealing property along the Coast arrested, more arrest possible

PEARL RIVER COUNTY, MS (WLOX) - Pearl River County deputies are asking the public for any information about a group of individuals from Gulfport and Biloxi who is associated with various thefts and schemes.
The individuals are: Courtney Goff, 23, of Biloxi, John Holquist, 43, of Gulfport, Darius Lofton, 26, if Biloxi and Erick McCray, 28, of Gulfport.
Deputies say they received a report from a tractor business in Picayune on February 12th about a counterfeit cashier’s check. They business told deputies they sold a tractor to some individuals. The people used a cashier’s check in the amount of $24,700. A couple of days later, the business discovered the check was fake.
Deputies say an investigation led them to the Biloxi, Gulfport area. According to officials, possible suspects that passed the check were residents of those cities. For the past three weeks, officials have been investigating and identified the individuals previously mentioned.
Goff was arrested February 15. Holquist was arrested February 18. Lofton was arrested March 7. McCray was arrested March 11. All four are charged with felony conspiracy to commit false pretense and felony false pretense. Goff, Holquist and Lofton have all bonded out. McCray is in custody at the Pearl River County Jail. He’s being held on a $20,000 bond.
Deputies say the group is associated with other schemes and thefts in Ocean Springs and Mobile and believe they have stolen or falsely obtained: 2-3 brand new utility vehicles, 1 farm tractor, several ATVs. None of these items are in the sheriff’s office’s possession, and the department isn’t sure how long they’ve been doing these illegal activities.
The Pearl River County Sheriff’s Office is meeting with the Secret Service to assess their interest in prosecuting the case on a federal level because of the dollar amount of the thefts and the multi-jurisdictional nature of the case.
Deputies say other people may be involved, and more arrests may be made.
Anyone with information regarding this case is urged to contact the Pearl River County Sheriff’s Office at 228-798-5528 or Crime Stoppers.
