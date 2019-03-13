Gov. Bryant announces millions in funding for projects impacting Gulf Coast

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) - Gov. Phil Bryant announced six projects set to benefit the Mississippi Gulf Coast have been funded through the Gulf of Mexico Energy Security Act.
“These funds will continue our efforts of years past to protect and enhance our beautiful Mississippi Gulf Coast,” Bryant said. “This latest disbursement of revenue generated by offshore energy exploration, as part of the Gulf of Mexico Energy Security Act, will initiate projects that continue to grow our blue economy."
The six projects total more than $23 million and will be administered by the Mississippi Department of Marine Resources.
“The Department of Marine Resources looks forward to administering these projects for Governor Bryant,” MDMR Executive Director Joe Spraggins said. “The projects will enhance education, research, oyster restoration, water runoff and testing for the Gulf Coast of Mississippi.”
The projects include oyster cultches and plants, storm water outfalls on the Harrison County sand beach and transit services from Jones Park to the Mississippi Aquarium. The list of projects and brief descriptions can be found at the MDMR website.
The Gulf of Mexico Energy Security Act of 2006 created a revenue-sharing model for oil- and gas-producing gulf states. Under the act, Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas receive a portion of the revenue generated from oil and gas production offshore in the Gulf of Mexico.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.