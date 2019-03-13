Fallen Oak preps for 2019 Rapiscan Systems Classic

HARRISON COUNTY, MS (WLOX) -With nine days and counting, the die is being cast for another visit from the PGA Champion’s Tour. Members of the Coast Food and Fuel Expo enjoyed a scramble at Fallen Oak Wednesday morning, while the course staff and those from the Bruno event team had their own organized scramble to get everything ready for next week.
"So far, everything’s going smoothly. With all the rain we’ve gotten in the last month, the tent company has had to move some things around. Things can get slowed with rain, thunder and lightning, but they’re getting it together and they’re pretty much on schedule,” said Keith Sherman, tournament event director. “They do a great job getting this course in tip-top shape.”
As things continue to take shape, the tournament also prepared to celebrate 10 years of existence.
“It’s crazy that we’ve made it to 10 years. This is actually my fifth being down here on the Coast for this one, so it’s pretty cool. It’s kind of a milestone for myself,” Sherman said. “For this event as a whole, to keep this event around this long and to keep it growing in this marketplace has it’s challenges, but we’ve been able to power through it.”
Sherman also said another aspect that helps tournaments, like the Rapiscan Systems Classic, keep going year after year is bringing back big-name players. Of course, defending champion Steve Stricker will be back in 2019 as well as some other familiar names from the PGA Champions Tour.
The drive to get everything ready for that title defense is already in high gear. The 2019 Rapiscan Systems Classic is set for March 22-24.
