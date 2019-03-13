Coast educators selected as finalists for Administrator of the Year, Teacher of the Year

PASS CHRISTIAN, MS (WLOX) - The Mississippi Department of Education has announced the eight finalists for the Administrator of the Year and Teacher of the Year awards.
Mississippi’s 4th Congressional district includes Hancock, Harrison, Jackson, Pearl River, Stone, George, Marion, Lamar, Forrest, Perry, Greene, Jones, Wayne and the southeastern part of Clarke counties. Teachers and administrators from all counties submitted candidates, and the finalists were selected from the Pass Christian School District
Mandy Lacy is the principal at Delisle Elementary School and is the finalist for Administrator of the Year.
“It’s all about doing what’s best for kids. Every decision that we make everything that we put into place, we’re thinking about what’s best for student learning,” Lacy said. “So it’s important to me that my teachers keep that at the forefront and know that we’re here to develop that lifelong love of learning.”
Charlene Stephens is a teacher at Pass Christian Middle School and is the finalist for Teacher of the Year.
The Mississippi Department of Education will announce the winners on March 29 at a luncheon at the Jackson Convention Center in the state capitol.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.