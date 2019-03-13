Claire’s recalls makeup after regulators warn of asbestos

This photo provided by the FDA shows Claire's Eyeshadows. Claire's is recalling Claire's Eyeshadows and two other makeup products after U.S. regulators warned people not to use them because of possible asbestos. Last week, the Food and Drug Administration said product samples tested positive for asbestos but that Claires refused to issue a recall. The retailer at the time disputed the test results but said it removed the products from its stores. Now, it's also recalling the products, which were sold between October 2016 and March 2019. (FDA via AP) (Associated p)