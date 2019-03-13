Biloxi City Council discusses Land Development Ordinance change for downtown Howard Avenue

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) - Tuesday’s special city council meeting was called to discuss amending the Land Development Ordinance to classify the downtown Howard Avenue area as a Corridor Redevelopment Overlay District or CRO.
Land and business owners, developers and city officials spoke in an effort to expedite the process and help the progress move forward. Currently Caillavet Street, Beach Boulevard, Division Street, Oak Street and Pass Road are all on the city’s list of CRO Districts.
The city uses the CRO tool for commercial and multi-use properties. Its purpose is designed to help the developers of those properties enhance their status, create vibrant atmospheres, make sure development is pedestrian oriented and of course increase property values.
This is done, according to city documents, to “encourage the redevelopment and revitalization of major commercial and mixed-use corridors and ensure such redevelopment is consistent with the comprehensive plan and the historic character or development along the corridor".
Jean McGrury, owner of After the Proposal Weddings and Events, is excited for the upcoming changes.
“It has my vote. I love the fact that this whole downtown is going to be reinvented,” said McGrury. “I’ll be singing happy songs when the road finally opens up, but it’s a great start.”
Tuesday’s discussion is just the beginning of the process, and no final decisions have been made either way.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.