USM hosts Alternative Spring Break for people with disabilities

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - This week is spring break for students at the University of Southern Mississippi, but the USM Institute for Disability Studies will be spending the week training youth and young adults with disabilities.
The ToTAL Alternative Spring Break is a week-long event on the Southern Miss Hattiesburg campus where participants train for future employment opportunities. The event is for teens and young adults with disabilities ages 14 to 21, according to Southern Miss.
“The ToTAL Alternative Spring Break will provide high school students with disabilities the opportunity to gain work skills for future employment,” said Dr. Jerry R. Alliston, associate director at the Institute for Disability Studies. “The primary focus of the event is on assisting these future leaders in finding their voice, being involved in their communities and getting ready for work.”
The event will serve 20 participants from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. The participants will learn about college options, work opportunities while setting personal goals and developing a personal electronic portfolio.
For more information or to register, contact Danielle Parks, LMSW, at 601.266.5962 or Alyssa.parks@usm.edu.
The Mississippi Department of Rehabilitation Services funds the ToTAL program.
Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.