4th victim dies in brutal Terrytown hammer attacks

TERRYTOWN (WVUE) - A fourth victim in a brutal Terrytown hammer attack has died.
Family members tell our partners at NOLA.com-The Times-Picayune Nashawna Riley died as a result of her injuries.
The Jefferson Parish coroner confirmed Monday night that a fourth victim was pronounced brain dead and relatives decided to remove the teen from life support.
Nashawna’s mother, Kristina Riley, along with her brother Ayden Riley, and her cousin, De’ryona Encalade, died last Wednesday after their bodies were discovered inside the family’s apartment, on West Monterey Court.
A fifth victim remains in critical condition in the hospital.
Kristina Riley’s boyfriend Terrance Leonard is accused of using a hammer to bludgeon her and the children.
Jefferson Parish investigators say Leonard confessed to the killings.
Right now, Leonard faces three counts of first degree murder and an obstruction of justice charge, but that could change with the death of the fourth victim.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.