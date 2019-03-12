Students shine at Region VI Science & Engineering Fair

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) -More than 700 projects in 13 different categories were judged Tuesday at the Region VI Science and Engineering Fair at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum Convention Center.
Eight-year-old Manny Huffman certainly looked the part of a student scientist. For his project, Manny dove into the wonderful world of germs at school, calling it “Bac-teria To School.”
"I asked everyone why they were getting sick at school, so I wanted to know how they got sick,” Huffman said.
Third-grader Cash Snodgrass bought and cultivated two mint plants in his project titled “Grow Big or Grow Home”.
"I put one plant under artificial light and one under sunlight to see which one can grow bigger,” Snodgrass said.
Whether it’s “All About the Base-Acid,” or maybe something drone-related, these 700 science fair projects in 13 categories are all unique and potentially award worthy.
“Grades K-6, this is their final stop. So, the regional is the top prize,” said David Sliman, Region VI Science and Engineering Fair director. “Grades 7-12 can advance to the state, and we also get to pick one project to go to international.”
