‘The Secret Coast’: Coast tourism officials unveil new slogan

GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) - South Mississippi’s tourism bureau has a new slogan and is looking to use the new name to appeal to visitors.
The team at Visit Mississippi Gulf Coast spent nine months working on the re-branding and renaming campaign. After testing out out a couple different marketing platforms, they came up with ‘The Secret Coast.’
The slogan lends itself to the feeling that people are discovering something they’ve never seen before, something essentially unique and hidden to the rest of the world when they’re on vacation.
According to the Coastal Mississippi team, tourism on the Coast makes up one-third of all tourism in the state. That’s just in three counties alone.
Fingers crossed, the newfangled brand will boost tourism to the South Mississippi. While the target audience is mainly people from southern states, the goal is also to turn the area into a major vacation destination and change what people think they know about Mississippi.
“People are going to take a look at this tagline and they’re going to take a look at the advertisements and realize that we don’t know much about Mississippi,” said Jonathan Daniels, Executive Director and CEO of the Port of Gulfport. “You take a look at our past and a lot of people think they understand what Mississippi is all about. They don’t. But if you take a look at Mississippi as a whole from the blues in the north now coming down to coastal Mississippi, truly taking advantage of the secrets.”
Starting on March 18, you will begin to see the new Secret Coast ads running on television.
