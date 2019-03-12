Robert E. Lee statue toppled off stand in Florida

FORT MYERS, FL (WINK/CNN) - A statue of confederate general Robert E. Lee was found face down with screws surrounding it in Fort Myers, FL Tuesday.
It's not known how the bust was separated from a larger monument dedicated to the leader or who did it.
According to the Fort Myers Chamber of Commerce, the “southernmost battle of the Civil War” took place nearby during the final months of the conflict.
The area was sparsely populated at that time.
A decade after the war ended, no more than ten families lived in the town.
Fort Myers is in Lee County, which is named after Robert E. Lee.
