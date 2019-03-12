More funding means more rocket testing at Stennis as NASA prepares for Moon to Mars mission

HANCOCK COUNTY, MS (WLOX) - With only one month away from the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 13 landing, deep space missions will once again begin at Stennis Space Center in Hancock County.
NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine spoke to facilities across the country Monday from Kennedy Space Center in Florida about the Moon to Mars program.
In his speech, Bridenstein told NASA facilities that full bipartisan support has been given to fund President Trump's 2020 budget request from NASA. That includes nearly $21 billion dollars for deep space exploration and the Lunar Gateway.
“The President has given us Space Policy Directive One which says to go back to the moon and we’re gonna do that in short order, maybe even in 2019 but at least by 2020,” said NASA administrator Jim Bridenstein.
To get to the moon, you once had to go through Mississippi. With modern space exploration companies like SpaceX, that’s no longer the case. After NASA’s announcement of the newest space vehicle, the Space Launch System or the SLS, those deep space missions will once again start at Stennis.
“It’s about having a sustainable human presence on and around the moon," said Bridenstein. "In order to achieve that objective, we need a permanent command and service module in orbit around the moon. We call it gateway and that’s fully funded in this President’s budget request.”
The SLS is designed to be the most powerful rocket to date and will carry humans to deep space destinations, including the moon and, ultimately, Mars.
For Stennis, that means a vital role in the Moon to Mars effort with the facility's ongoing rocket engine testing, which began more than four years ago. The RS-25 engines that Stennis is testing will continue. Those engines will help power the SLS, helping lift the rocket off the ground.
The 2020 budget for Stennis Space Center, according to deputy director Randy Galloway, is $183.5 million dollars. That is up nearly $50 million dollars from this year’s numbers thanks to infrastructure upgrades and construction at Stennis.
Stennis is also set to test the SLS core stage that will be used on Exploration Mission-1. That mission will see the SLS launch an Orion spacecraft around the moon and back to test critical capabilities needed for deep space flights.
To date, these will be the largest engines tested since the Apollo 13 engines tested 50 years ago.
On Feb. 28, 2019, Stennis wrapped up the last of a series of nine tests that began in August 2018 using a RS-25 developmental engine. Watch the full 12-minute video of that test below and listen to the astronauts involved with the testing explain the process.
