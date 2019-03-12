More funding means more rocket testing at Stennis as NASA prepares for Moon to Mars mission

On Feb. 28, NASA marked yet another milestone in preparations for the first mission of its new Space Launch System (SLS) rocket, conducting an RS-25 engine test at its highest power level. The 510-second test was conducted on the A-1 Test Stand at NASA’s Stennis Space Center. For the fourth time, NASA powered the engine to 113 percent of its original thrust design, this time for more than 430 seconds, about four times longer than any previous hot fire at that thrust level. This test concluded a series of nine tests that began last August, using RS-25 developmental engine No. 0525, and featured an RS-25 flight engine controller, or “brain” of the engine, that will be used on an SLS mission.