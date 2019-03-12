Mayor: Lights on Front Beach could be working by the end of the week

OCEAN SPRINGS, MS (WLOX) - With streetlights not working along Front Beach, officials in Ocean Springs are doing everything they can to get them fixed, even declaring an emergency in hopes of freeing up funding.
Mayor Shea Dobson called a special meeting Monday night to address the lack of lighting, which has been a major concern for many residents in the area. After discussing the issue, city leaders declared an emergency, a status they hope will help free up the funds to get the lights back in working order.
Although many of the lights are currently still off, Mayor Dobson is hopeful progress will be made by the end of this week.
“We’ve had a lot of trouble keeping those lights on on Front Beach,” said the mayor. “It seems like every time we fix it, we find something else that is a problem. So what we did is we put some emergency lights down there, but those only work to a certain extent.”
Working together, the city and Mississippi Power put up temporary lights last month, with the power company footing the bill.
A total of 18 lights are out along the beach.
“We are going to email all the stuff over to Mississippi Power," said the mayor. "I’ve already been in contact with them. Their crews will be starting this week, I believe, and hopefully they will be on and ready to go by the end of the week.”
Mayor Dobson also added that once the lights are fixed, The City will begin looking at ways to help maintain them better in the future.
