Lucedale man arrested, charged with stealing dump trailer and 18-wheeler

GEORGE COUNTY, MS (WLOX) - George County sheriff’s deputies arrested 43-year-old Jefferey Lee Hammons Monday. Hammons is charged with two counts of Receiving Stolen Property.
According to officials, deputies went to a property in the 100 block of Dixon Road on a tip about possible stolen property. Investigators found a stolen dump truck at the residence.
The trailer had been reported stolen in Noxubee County.
Deputies left and later returned to the residence, where they then found a semi-truck that had also been reported stolen out of West Point. Hammons was in the truck.
After his arrest, he was transported to the George County Regional Correctional Facility. A George County judge set his bond at $30,000 for each charge after his initial court appearance.
Anyone with information concerning this or any other crime is encouraged to contact the George County Sheriff’s Office at 601.947.4811.
