Hill & Brooks Gift Basket Official Promotion Rules

Conditions of Acceptance of Prize. A driver’s license, appropriate picture identification, or other proof that entrant is the owner of an account or profile is required to claim a prize. The winner(s) will be required to execute and return an affidavit of eligibility, a publicity release, and a liability release within 15 days of selection notification. Failing compliance with any of these conditions, the winner will forfeit his/her selection and Sponsor(s) shall have the right but not the obligation to select another winner(s) based on the original judging criteria. A winner must take possession of his or her prize within 15 days of announcement, or the prize will be forfeited.Winner(s) will be solely responsible for any and all local, state, and federal taxes, as well as license and registration fees incurred by participating in the promotion, including, but not limited to, transportation costs, gratuities and other items of an incidental nature. WLOX-TV will report any individual winnings over $600 (in cash or fair market value of goods or services) in a one year period to the Internal Revenue Service. Winner(s) will receive a Form 1099 from – WLOX-TV reports any winnings to the Internal Revenue Service. Prize(s) may not be exchanged for cash or any other consideration. Each winner agrees to the use of his or her name and likeness in publicity without any additional compensation, except where prohibited by law. By entering this promotion, each winner acknowledges that WLOX-TV, and all other sponsors and venues, have the right to publicize and broadcast each winner’s name, voice, and likeness, the fact that he or she won, and all matters incidental thereto.