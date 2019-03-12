Gulfport man originally charged in Crestview shooting released, police charge 17-year-old with shooting

GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) - 20-year-old Dontedrique Sawon Magee was released from the Harrison County jail after posting on a $10,000 bond. Gulfport Police Chief Papania says police are now charging 17-year-old Latavion Bland with aggravated assault.
Bland is being charged as an adult and is in police custody.
Sources tell WLOX Magee’s original charge of aggravated assault was amended to hindering prosecution, which is still a felony. Cox said just before 5 p.m. a detective determined Magee was not the shooter; however, he was charged with hindering prosecution because he lied to police to cover up for the actual shooter.
According to Papania, two other teens are also being charged with hindering prosecution. They were at the scene when the victim was shot.
Gulfport police officers responded to the 16000 block of Crestview Drive around 8:41 Friday night to investigate a shooting. Officers located a 16-year-old girl suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. She was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.
The victim’s mother said she is still fighting for her life, according to Chief Papania.
Gulfport police describe this incident as a “very horrible tragedy” and are still interviewing other people who may have knowledge of what happened.
Other charges may be coming.
This is a developing story. We will continue to provide updates as new details become available.
