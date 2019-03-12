Dry today, but showers possible tomorrow

It’s shaping out to be a nice day with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs will reach the 70s this afternoon with no rain expected.
A warm front begins to move in by Wednesday morning, and we may see some patchy fog by Wednesday. A few showers will be possible with highs in the mid 70s.
A cold front will begin to move in on Thursday, bringing scattered showers and a few storms. Ahead of the front, temperatures are expected to reach the mid 70s. Some of these showers and storms may linger into Friday. We’ll start to cool off with highs in the upper 60s.
Saturday may start off with a little rain, but the afternoon looks dry. It will be much cooler with highs near 60. We could see lows drop into the 40s this weekend. St Patrick’s Day will be dry and sunny with highs in the 60s.
