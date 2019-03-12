Deputies find mushrooms, methamphetamine & more in Hancock County drug bust

HANCOCK COUNTY, MS (WLOX) - Two separate traffic stops resulted in deputies finding a variety of drugs and drug paraphernalia in Hancock County.
In the most recent incident, deputies arrested and charged 42-year-old Jason Mosca, of Pass Christian. The incident happened on March 9. Deputies were performing a traffic stop in the area of Tombigbee and Tigris Drive in Bay St. Louis. According to police, Mosca was stopped after deputies observed multiple traffic violations. After deputies say they found 27 grams of psilocybin hallucinogenic mushrooms and a small quantity of marijuana in Mosca’s vehicle, he was arrested and charged with felony possession of controlled substance (psilocybin) and misdemeanor possession of controlled substance (marijuana).
Officials say another investigation led them to search Mosca’s home, where agents discovered and recovered a psilocybin mushroom growing operation. Agents took away 17 large containers that were actively producing psilocybin mushrooms, cultivation supplies and processing and distribution equipment. Additional quantities of dried finished products, THC concentrate and about 10 ounces of psilocybin concentrate was also taken.
Based on the additional findings, Mosca was also charged with felony cultivation of controlled substance and felony trafficking of controlled substance.
“This is another case where a simple traffic stop, followed by some effective investigative work, led to a good opportunity to remove a lot of dangerous drugs from the streets of Hancock County,” said Sheriff Ricky Adam.
On March 5, Hancock County deputies performed a traffic stop in the 6100 block of Kiln-Delisle Road. The driver, Trevon Shawntaecali Evans, stopped the vehicle but then fled the scene on foot.
Evans was caught by deputies after a brief pursuit.
He had an active arrest warrant in Hancock County and was in possession of about 3 ounces of marijuana, 39 grams of methamphetamine, 1 ounce of synthetic cannabinoid and multiple units of hydrocodone, along with drug paraphernalia and a loaded firearm, according to deputies.
“I am happy that we were able to interrupt this individual in the middle of committing drug crimes in our county,” said Sheriff Adam. “Our patrol deputies and narcotics agents are expected to be proactive. and they are. That effort pays off in situations like this, helping us get one more drug offender off the street.”
Evans was charged with 3 felony counts of possession of controlled substance and 2 misdemeanors of possession of controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia. The possession of the gun during the commission of the felony drug crimes will serve as a sentencing enhancer later in the process.
