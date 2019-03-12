Deputies find mushrooms, methamphetamine & more in Hancock County drug bust

In the most recent incident, deputies arrested and charged 42-year-old Jason Mosca, of Pass Christian. The incident happened on March 9. Deputies were performing a traffic stop in the area of Tombigbee and Tigris Drive in Bay St. Louis. According to police, Mosca was stopped after deputies observed multiple traffic violations. After deputies say they found 27 grams of psilocybin hallucinogenic mushrooms and a small quantity of marijuana in Mosca’s vehicle, he was arrested and charged with felony possession of controlled substance (psilocybin) and misdemeanor possession of controlled substance (marijuana).