Cooler morning, warm afternoon, rainier later this week

It’s about 10 degrees cooler than yesterday morning with temperatures in the 50s instead of the 60s and 70s as we start our Tuesday. We can thank the cooler northeasterly winds that will stick around for the first half of today. For Tuesday, expect partly to mostly cloudy skies with afternoon highs in the low to mid 70s which is a tad warm compared to normal mid March highs. Our next rain maker arrives later this week as a cold front bring scattered showers mainly Thursday into Friday with a cool down into the weekend.