Trey Bailey to lead Fighting Irish football program

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) - The final football head coaching vacancy on the Coast has been filled.
Trey Bailey will coach the St. Patrick varsity football team beginning with the 2019-20 season, the school announced Monday. Bailey will be introduced at a press conference on Wednesday, March 13 at 6 p.m.
“We will have a variety of goals that we will work to accomplish, including creating long-term success through implementing a disciplined program, forging a stronger relationship with future Fighting Irish players at our partner elementary schools, and developing mentally, physically, and spiritually strong men,” said Bailey through a statement.
Bailey has served in various roles at St. Andrew’s Episcopal High School, Raymond High School, and Richland High School, most recently as Richland’s head coach and athletic director. Bailey posted a 6-27 record in three seasons leading the Rangers.
“Coach Bailey will be a solid addition to the coaching staff at St. Patrick Catholic High School,” St. Patrick athletic director Eddie Burger said through a statement. “I am confident he will run an organized program that is built around discipline and hard work. His experience as both a coach and an athletic administrator will blend seamlessly into the mission of St. Patrick, and his commitment to developing players at all levels will bring the excitement and energy needed to sustain a competitive culture.”
Bailey replaces Jim Bloomfield, who parted ways with the school in January over a “difference of opinion about the future of the football program." Bloomfield posted a 6-36 overall record in four years leading the Fighting Irish.
