Police investigating whether YouTuber intentionally sparked stampede at mall

TUKWILA, WA (KOMO/CNN/Gray News) – Panic erupted Saturday evening at the Southcenter Mall in Tukwila, WA.
Video shows a stampede of kids running and yelling.
"Suddenly a wave of people just started running towards us,” witness Trevor Bikos said. “We all went, ‘OK, this is weird.’"
Police said a big group of kids ran outside all at once, causing people to worry a terrible event like a shooting had occurred. But police said no shots were fired.
“I just did what I’ve been taught to do, which is if you’re in a mall, in a crowded area, and you see everyone screaming and running, you run too,” witness Bryce West said. “People were responding as if there were a gun threat.”
Tukwila Police are investigating whether 18-year-old Deshae Frost, a self-proclaimed YouTube star, is responsible for inviting the mob of teens to sow chaos at the mall.
"I just think that's a horrible thing for a person to try to do, especially in crowded mall like that," West said.
Detectives believe Frost invited his followers to the mall on social media. But police say Frost did not have a permit for an event and had not asked permission from the mall.
Tukwila police public information officer Victor Masters told the Seattle Times that Frost “encouraged a large group of kids to show up and told them ‘let’s get kicked out.’”
The Seattle Times also reports that some of the kids running from the mall yelled there had been a shooting, alarming mall-goers.
“We had a lot of families, shoppers and employees who were terrified,” Masters told the paper. “It definitely added to the chaos.”
In an Instagram post, Frost wrote: “I held that meet and greet to interact with y’all and when it got overwhelming I got scared of my life because I’m new to this and I’m only so much of a human being and started running to leave.”
Cleodis Floyd, Frost’s attorney, released a statement on the incident:
“My client Deshae Frost is a popular social media influencer with millions of followers. Part of what makes him so popular is his ability to engage with fans. Like other influencers, Mr. Frost has held successful meet and greets in shopping malls across the United States. As promised, Mr. Frost showed up yesterday to Southcenter Mall for a meet and greet which was larger than expected. As the crowed continued to grow and intensify, Mr. Frost quickly left Southcenter Mall as he began to fear for his own safety. To be clear, it was never his intent to incite a riot. He is deeply disturbed by some of the rumors associated with his meet and greet. Mr. Frost does not condone violence and he is sympathetic to anyone affected by yesterday’s events.”
The level of alarm at the mall drew a response from the King County Sheriff’s Office, and from officers in Des Moines, WA, and Renton, WA.
Investigators said if the panic was caused intentionally, they will look into charges.
“I’m just glad it wasn’t something, to be honest,” Bikos said. “Because at the end of the day, no one got hurt.”
