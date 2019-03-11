Pascagoula-Gautier School District to host teacher job fair

GAUTIER, MS (WLOX) - Whether you are new to teaching or an experienced educator, there may be a place for you in the Pascagoula-Gautier School District.
The district will host its second annual teacher recruitment fair this month to search for prospective teachers. The theme of the event is “Shining Bright and Everyday Sights.”
The job fair will be held from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, March 23, at Singing River Academy, located at 4601 Gautier Vancleave Road in Gautier.
Education majors, as well as educators interested in becoming a teacher in the Pascagoula-Gautier School District, are invited to attend as the district showcases the it’s teachers and the extraordinary things they do for students every day.
Educators interested in working with PGSD will be able to hear from administrators and teachers from all 19 schools in the district on a variety of topics, including opportunities, technology, resources, and programs available through the district.
PGSD’s culinary arts students from the College and Career Technical Institute will also provide refreshments for those in attendance.
For more information on Pascagoula-Gautier School District and the opportunities it offers, click HERE.
