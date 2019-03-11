Few showers possible later today

It’s been very foggy right along the coast today, and some fog may linger into the early afternoon. Take it slow if you’re going to be driving! A slow moving front could bring a few showers and storms as it moves south today. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s.
A few showers may linger this evening, but we’ll dry out during the overnight hours. A cooler wind will help lows fall into the low 60s and upper 50s. We may still see some patchy fog tonight.
Rain chances remain slim on Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s with a mix of sun and clouds. A cold front will start to move in by Thursday, possibly bringing scattered showers and storms. Highs will remain in the 70s. If this front lingers into Friday, we could also see more showers and storms. As of now, it looks like cooler air will arrive by Friday, dropping our highs into the 60s.
St. Patrick’s Day weekend looks cooler with highs in the low 60s. Overnight lows may be in the mid 40s. Rain chances remain slim to none this weekend.
