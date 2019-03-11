Few showers possible later today

Rain chances remain slim on Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s with a mix of sun and clouds. A cold front will start to move in by Thursday, possibly bringing scattered showers and storms. Highs will remain in the 70s. If this front lingers into Friday, we could also see more showers and storms. As of now, it looks like cooler air will arrive by Friday, dropping our highs into the 60s.