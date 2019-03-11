Cooler tonight, drier air Tuesday

A cool front moved south this evening. We saw an eight-degree temperature drop in one hour earlier this evening. The temperatures are falling slowly, as are the dewpoint temperatures, and the winds are out of the north. Temperatures will be cool but seasonable in the morning in the 50s.
The humidity will be lower through Tuesday but will return with our rain chances by Wednesday morning. Highs will be warmer inland in the low to mid 70s on Tuesday. Highs will settle in the upper 60s to low 70s along the coast.
St. Patrick’s Day weekend looks cooler with highs in the low 60s. Overnight lows may be in the mid 40s. Rain chances remain slim to none this weekend.