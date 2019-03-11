Coastal fog, spring-like warmth, and scattered showers

Areas of dense fog will impact the Monday morning drive along the Mississippi coast and land areas near bodies of water such as Biloxi Back Bay, St. Louis Bay, and the Pascagoula River. Drivers should use extreme caution and allow for additional travel time. Use low beams headlights, reduce driving speed, and allow for plenty of room between other cars since vehicles and other objects on and near roads might be seen only at close range. Coastal fog will not clear away until late morning at the earliest. For the rest of the day, expect warm temperatures in the 70s, cloudy skies, and scattered showers with a chance for a few thunderstorms especially around sunset. For tonight, there might be some lingering showers around sunset. Then for the rest of the overnight hours expect cloudy skies, coastal fog, and isolated showers. Temperatures will be slightly cooler with overnight lows in the upper 50s inland to the lower 60s on the coast. Another rain system arrives for the second half of this week. And we should turn cooler and drier by St. Patrick’s Day Sunday.