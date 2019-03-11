Bulldog basketball duo named C Spire Howell and Gillom Trophy winners

The SEC’s active leading scorer recently passed Jim Ashmore (1954-55-56-57) for third place on MSU’s all-time scoring list and has amassed 1,929 career points heading into the last week of the regular season. Weatherspoon has upped his marks to 22.6 points, 2.4 assists and 2.1 steals per game sparked by seven games of 20-plus points since the start of February.