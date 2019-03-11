Bulldog basketball duo named C Spire Howell and Gillom Trophy winners

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - Mississippi State took home both awards for the state’s best men’s and women’s college basketball player at the C Spire Howell and Gillom Trophy presentations on Monday.
Quinndary Weatherspoon won the Howell Trophy for the second-straight season, beating out Ole Miss’s Breein Tyree and Southern Miss guard Cortez Edwards, while All-American Teaira McCowan took home the Gillom Trophy at the awards luncheon held at the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame in Jackson.
Weatherspoon, a finalist for the Howell Trophy the past three seasons, leads Mississippi State in scoring, and his average of 18.5 points per game ranks second in the SEC.
The Canton native is one of 10 finalists for the Jerry West Award given to the nation’s top shooting guard. Weatherspoon has poured in a SEC-leading 20.1 points per game during conference games.
The SEC’s active leading scorer recently passed Jim Ashmore (1954-55-56-57) for third place on MSU’s all-time scoring list and has amassed 1,929 career points heading into the last week of the regular season. Weatherspoon has upped his marks to 22.6 points, 2.4 assists and 2.1 steals per game sparked by seven games of 20-plus points since the start of February.
Mississippi State has posted consecutive 20-win seasons for the first time since 2008-09 and 2009-10 seasons. The Bulldogs are in position to secure their first NCAA Tournament bid since 2009.
McCowan takes home the award after leading SEC Coach of the Year Vic Schaefer’s Bulldogs to a 30-2 overall record and the team’s first SEC Championship.
The Brenham, Texas, native leads the SEC in numerous categories including rebounds per game, field goal percentage, and blocks per game. Her average of 13.3 rebounds per game ranks third in the nation, and her 17.3 points per game is ranked fourth in the SEC.
She was recently named the SEC Player of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year and a First Team All-SEC selection in the coaches’ voting.
McCowan’s Mississippi State teammates, Anriel Howard and Jordan Danberry, were also named finalists for the Gillom Trophy.
This is the fifth straight year a Bulldog has taken home the Gillom Trophy.
Mississippi State Howell Trophy Winners:
- Quinndary Weatherspoon – 2018. 2019
- Arnett Moultrie – 2012
- Jarvis Varnado – 2010, 2009
- Jamont Gordon – 2008
- Lawrence Roberts – 2005
Mississippi State Gillom Trophy Winners:
- Teaira McCowan - 2019
- Victoria Vivians – 2018, 2017, 2016, 2015
- Martha Alwal – 2013
- Alexis Rack – 2010, 2009
