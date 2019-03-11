Biloxi schools awarded $1.6 million Kellogg grant

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) - A $1.6 million grant from the Kellogg Foundation will grow one-on-one instruction in the Biloxi School District.
The district was awarded the same grant a few years ago to begin a pre-k program at Nichols Elementary School. The new grant will now help grow that program and allow Nichols and Gorenflo Elementary schools to install more technology and hire more teaching assistants and a nurse.
Dr. Vera Robertson, principal of Gorenflo Elementary, said with the grant, they’re able to create more opportunities for one-on-one instruction.
“Our children and any child, they like the face-to-face interaction,” said Robertson. “They want that interaction, working with someone, not so much with a computer or something like that. It’s more of that face-to-face interaction. That’s what makes a difference with children.”
School officials believe this grant will have a trickling effect.
“The amount of money that we can use to support these schools... Then other money can go to some of our other schools to support it, so its huge helping the district," said Dr. Melanie Nelson, director of elementary education and federal programs for Biloxi schools.
Dr. Robertson credits the previous grant in boosting Gorenflo from a D to a B-rated school, with improvement in math and reading scores on the state test.
The new grant will be used over the next 3 to 4 years.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.