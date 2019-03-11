Battle on the Beach brings baseball and business to Coast economy

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) - As many as 60 teams from as far away as Oklahoma are in South Mississippi for this week’s Battle on the Beach High School Baseball Tournament.
That means lots of action and lots of dollars for the local economy.
The Battle on The Beach began about three years ago, and now, Biloxi head baseball coach Eddie Lofton says it’s helping South Mississippi rake in money and exposure.
"Probably the biggest high school tournament that’s ever been played in Mississippi and probably surrounding southern states. So, economically for our town and surrounding towns on the Coast, it’s really a big deal,” Lofton said.
Lofton believes this is the perfect location for this event.
“All your teams from the north are coming down here and getting out of all the cold and the rain that’s been happening. So, having a chance to come down here and play, and having that beach atmosphere and enjoy some good food, they see it as a chance to get ready for the their division games along with enjoying some family time away from their hometown.”
Thirteen different sites, including MGM Park are being used for the event, which runs through Friday.
