Winter Classic riders share why they love the sport

GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) - As the horses and their riders got ready to wrap up the fourth week of the hunter-jumper competition of the Gulf Coast Winter Classics, many of them shared what makes riding so special.
One of the first things they shared was both men and women compete side-by-side and get judged in the same way.
"You get beat a lot of times by a lot of really nice girls that just outride you," said Dennis Murphy, a trainer.
Like any sport, horse riding involves training, coaching, perfecting techniques and winning competitions. Murphy knows it better than anyone. He’s trained on the Olympic level.
“It’s a little bit like playing golf. You can get good at it, but you’re very seldom perfect. You spend your whole life trying to be better and better.” Murphy added.
Unlike baseball where one person on the team may be better than another teammate, the horse and the rider need to always have the same skills.
“Two minds compete as one,” Murphy said.
"The bond that you make with them is something that you can't do in tennis with a ball or whatever else you know," Anne Marie Mays said.
In football, teams get a home advantage. Local horses like the ones from Bienvenue Acres typically compete better on their own turf.
“The horses are used to the odors, they are used to the footing. They can probably smell my barn from here,” said Miriam Carter from Bienvenue Acres.
Some even said that riding is therapeutic.
“So if you bond with your horse and you’ve got a a nice unit, it’s very soothing to the rider,” Carter said.
“It’s the best sport out there. Hands down, day 'til I die. It is the best sport in the world,” Mays added.
People who have been riding for years said that horseback riding helps to improve patience and develop stress management and critical thinking skills.
The competition runs until March 31, and admission is free. For more information, check out Gulf Coast Weekend.
