Victims of moving truck fire return to Gulfport to sift through rubble

GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) - Five families spread throughout the southeast who have never met one another before now came together in Gulfport after losing nearly all their possessions in a moving van fire on the Coast more than a week ago.
While they hope to find something salvageable in the rubble, they are finding something just as valuable.
Amber Vickery is one member of those five families. On Feb. 28, a moving truck trailer caught fire on Interstate 10 in Gulfport.
“As a single mom, working my butt off to try to provide for my 14-year-old and, I'm pregnant now – it’s a lot,” she said.
She was moving from Las Vegas to Atlanta.
She has her soon-to-be father-in-law, Terry Milton, to thank for making the salvage possible.
“Without him, I don’t know where we would be,” she said. “Everybody coming together is because of him.”
Milton drove Vickery all the way from Atlanta for this moment.
In his digging to find out what happened, he also connected with all the other families represented on this rig.
He helped direct them to a Gulfport business that is storing the rig until everyone can collect whatever they can.
“We had five families on this truck,” he said. “And I think we’ve kind of bonded together. I think we’ve all prayed together. Material things can be replaced. I think there’s a bond there that kind of shows humanity out here that people actually do care.”
Diana Anderson was moving her furniture from Houston to Atlanta.
She is disabled, and her husband has a heart condition.
“This is everything we have,” she said. “When I called him and told him that it was a loss and they left everything out on the street, his defibrillator went off and he went into the hospital and he almost died.”
This new community that has been formed is the one positive out the whole experience, and Anderson even has a sense of humor about it.
“They’re wonderful. This group is pretty incredible.” She added with a laugh, “I would have rather come out here and had a barbecue with them than have a barbecue with them.”
Family members who were able to make the trip said they have been told by their individual moving company brokers, that there may not be any insurance money for the losses.
