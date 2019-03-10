St. Martin shuts out Resurrection at softball tournament

JACKSON COUNTY, MS (WLOX) - Ask any softball team that hosts their own softball tournament, and they’ll tell you. While playing as many quality opponents as possible is beneficial, defending your home turf means just as much.
Saturday afternoon? The St. Martin softball team held up their end of the bargain.
The Lady Yellow Jackets swept their slate of games, shutting out Resurrection 10-0 and Clarkdale 7-0.
St. Martin took care of business against Resurrection thanks in large part to a five-run second inning, that saw runs batted in by Kamryn Carcich, Briana Zapata, Savanah Harris and Haylee Sidaway.
