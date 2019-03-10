Martial arts students flood the Coast for regional, national championship

OCEAN SPRINGS, MS (WLOX) - Karate students on the Coast and across the south are competing for a chance to represent their hometown in regional and national championships.
Students from Mississippi, as well as Louisiana, Alabama, Tennessee and even Georgia are in town to compete in three categories: form, fighting and weapons. As long as they place in one of of those, they’re moving forward.
The AAU district nine karate championships were held saturday at Crossroads Church of the Nazarene in Ocean Springs.
“We actually range in ages from 4 all the way up to, we will say, senior division. It’s both male and female. Everything that you’ll actually see here today, which is quite interesting, you’ll see now that karate is in the Olympics for 2020. Everything you see here today, you’ll be seeing in 2020 in Tokyo," said Derek Pruitt, owner of Pruitt Martial Arts.
Regional championships will be held in Texas. Those students who progress from there will compete in nationals in Fort Lauderdale, Florida in July.
