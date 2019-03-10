3 killed, including 1 student, in Oklahoma school bus crash

SEMINOLE COUNTY, OK (AP/KFOR/CNN) - A head-on collision between a school and SUV resulted in the deaths of three people, including a junior high school student, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
A patrol report says the crash occurred just after 7:15 p.m. Friday on U.S. 377 near Bowlegs, OK, about 50 miles southeast of Oklahoma City. A girl on the bus was killed, along with two people in an SUV.
The Konawa school district's website says the girl killed was one of six junior high softball players returning home from a game. The five other girls on the bus and the bus driver were treated and released from area hospitals.
No names or ages have been released.
The patrol's report says the crash occurred when the southbound bus collided with the northbound SUV that was passing another vehicle. Both vehicles then burst into flames.
"You know, in Oklahoma, everybody’s family," said Konawa Superintendent Cory Ellis. "I’m not going to say I know what the parent is going through because we don't – but as an educator, I know what I feel like, and it's pretty emotional.”
The school district posted on Facebook that the driver of the SUV involved in the crash was drunk at the time. Oklahoma State Police said the toxicology report is still under review.
Konawa Public Schools will be closed Monday to give the community time to grieve, according to Ellis.
"It will be open for students or parents that need some counseling," Ellis said. "Probably what separates us from the rest of the nation is when people are hurting, people step up to the plate, and that’s what you’re seeing here. We ask people to be patient and just be there."
The superintendent says his Fighting Tigers are remaining strong.
