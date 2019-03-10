Ingalls by day, catfish house by night; Jonathan Rush still inspiring others

LUCEDALE, MS (WLOX) - Nine years ago we introduced you to a man, a hard worker, who excelled in every day life despite a disability. Today, Jonathan Rush also owns his own restaurant.
“A normal day for me is I come in here and try to get my employees lined up that afternoon and start getting the buffet ready," Rush said. “I just try to keep it full and meet with the people. Glad to see everybody.”
Rush opened JR’s Catfish House in Lucedale two years ago.
“I was raised up in the restaurant with my grandparents. They was in business for 20 years," he said.
Ten years after his grandparent’s restaurant closed, Rush reopened.
“I decided I really wanted to get back into it,” Rush added.
“He’s good at what he does. He cooks good," said Sherri Edwards. She’s known Jonathan for years.
JR’s is successful restaurant, and Rush shares his time with the catfish house and Ingalls.
“I leave Ingalls everyday and come here," Rush said. “Sometimes on Saturdays I even work at Ingalls then come here. I pretty much go seven days a week.”
You may recognize him from a WLOX report back in 2010. He worked at the shipyard as a rigger and has since transitioned to a desk job. Rush said it’s easier on him. He was born with cerebral palsy, but you wouldn’t know it based on his work ethic.
“He’s kind of been in the restaurant business all his life. He’s a good kid, and he’s a good cook. He’s a good business man," added Randy Edwards, who’s also known Jonathan for years.
Two successful years down at JR’s Catfish House and many more to go.
“I want to just keep plugging along day by day, and I hope we’re here 30 years or more. Actually I’d like to leave it to my son, and he’s not but six years old,” Rush said. “Life’s full of ups and downs. You just gotta take the ups with the downs and yea, I’m glad to be here.”
