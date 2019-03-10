Former Biloxi Police Chief, Highway Patrol trooper D.D. Cvitanovich, Sr. dies at age 86

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) - Darrell David “D.D.” Cvitanovich, Sr., the former Mississippi Highway Patrol chief of patrol who later became chief of the Biloxi Police Department, died Saturday. He was 86 years old.
A veteran of the Korean War, Cvitanovich’s tenure in public service spanned more than three decades, first joining the Biloxi Police Department in 1958. He served there for three years, then attended the Mississippi Highway Patrol Training School and was appointed as a Mississippi State Trooper on Feb. 1, 1961.
After serving in Jones, Hancock, Harrison and Jackson counties and other statewide assignments in the 1960s, he was promoted to a Master Sergeant in 1972.
He attended the 99th Session of the FBI National Academy at Quantico, Virginia, in 1974. After a large retirement in the agency, Cvitanovich was appointed chief of the Mississippi Highway Patrol and held two patrol schools to fill the ranks of those who retired.
In 1986, he initiated the Travel Criminal Apprehension Program, also known as The Wolf Pack, within the Mississippi Highway Patrol, which has resulted in thousands of drug courier and criminal fugitive apprehensions over the years.
After serving as chief, in 1988 he returned to enforcement duty. In 1989, he was appointed Chief of Police in Biloxi by Mayor Pete Halat, serving until 1993.
In January 1994 he began a career in the casino industry as a charter member of Grand Casino Biloxi and Harrah’s Gulf Coast Casino until retirement.
He was a life-long member of St. Michaels Catholic Church. He was a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, the Mississippi State Troopers Association and the Mississippi Retired Troopers Association.
Funeral Services will be held at the Howard Avenue Chapel of Bradford O’Keefe Funeral Home on March 13 at 2 p.m. Friends may visit from noon until the service time. Interment will follow at Biloxi City Cemetery with full Military and Police Honors.
