Fishing for Trash promotes a strives to keep the Pascagoula River clean

GAUTIER, MS (WLOX) - A group of volunteers fished for trash in the Pascagoula River in efforts to keep it clean.
Early Saturday morning, volunteers like J.P. Rutland loaded their boats at Indian Point RV Park. During the 2nd annual Fishing for Trash event, the group prepared to pick up the garbage that lined the river’s banks.
“If we didn’t clean, I mean, I feel like it would be like 20 years from now, it’s gonna be trashed," said J.P. Rutland, who volunteered with his friend.
Rick McDonald, the event’s co-planner, described, "There’s always a lot of bottles, a lot of cans, 'butted’. A lot of it is careless littering.”
It’s not unusual to come across some odd items.
“One boat today found three right flip flops and never found the left one,” said McDonald.
He says the pounds of trash pile up pretty quickly, so the task of hauling it all takes a dedicated group.
McDonald added, “They are people that have river in their blood.”
Jeff Wilkinson works on the river regularly with Eco-Tours of South Mississippi. He is happy more people are showing interest in keeping the river clean.
“It’s great to know that if I slack off a little bit because I’m getting old, there’s some fresh blood coming in to do that," said Wilkinson.
After the hard work was done, the party started. People from all over Mississippi hung out under the pavilion to enjoy the food and cool weather. McDonald said whether they volunteered or came to have fun, guests walk away more informed.
“When they go back home, they’ll talk to their friends, and whatever area of the river they go to, they’re going to be cleaning it up year round," said McDonald.
