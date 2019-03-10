Few showers possible today

It’s a foggy and gray morning along the coast! Fog may be dense in areas this morning, so take your time driving. A slow moving cold front is going to stall nearby today, possibly bringing a few showers. The best chance for rain will be north of I-10. Most areas will stay dry. Highs will be in the low 70s right along the coast, but the upper 70s are possible north of I-10.
A few more showers could linger tonight into Monday morning with lows in the mid 60s. Patchy fog could develop in spots. By the afternoon, we could have a few more showers and storms. Highs will be in the 70s.
Tuesday and Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the mid 70s. A cold front may move in around the Thursday/Friday time frame, bringing showers and a few storms. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s. We could cool off into the 60s this upcoming weekend.
