Coast nonprofit pushes forward with vision to build a ‘Veterans Village,' seeks funding

HARRISON COUNTY, MS (WLOX) - A Coast nonprofit has a plan to get veterans off the streets. Now, all they need is the support.
Right now, it’s an idea that lives only on paper, but Crusaders for Veterans Founder Kevin Cuttill is excited for the day the Veterans Village will become a reality.
It’s a project that Cuttill said will tackle the delicate process of helping homeless veterans transition into civilian life.
“You take them from homeless to, OK, now they have a shelter over their head but they’re getting no education, they’re getting no training, they’re getting no assistance to becoming stable citizens," Cuttill said.
The project consists of three phases. During phase one, veterans will live at a complex in Biloxi to focus on learning soft skills. Veterans then move on to a village in Saucier for on-the-job training. The final phase will be a community where veterans can buy their own home.
“You got to get them up, get them confident in themselves, get them, you know, wow there is something for me,” Cuttill said.
As a veteran himself, Cuttill said right now, veterans just aren’t getting the help they need.
“We want to break that mindset that veterans are already getting taken care of. Veterans are already getting everything. No they don’t,” he said.
He knows bringing this vision to life will require baby steps. His focus now is finding funding to build the Biloxi complex, which will cost around $5.6 million, and that’s just phase one.
It’s a big project, but Cuttill is driven to do it in memory of his son, who also served. He died in 2009.
It’s also how Cuttill continues to find purpose by serving, even after hanging up his own uniform.
“Veterans are speaking up and no one is listening. So I want them to know we’re listening, we’re trying to build, we’re trying to get going with this,” he said.
It's a battle he intends to win.
Crusaders for Veterans will host a benefit “Ride for the Village” at the Hancock County Fairgrounds on April 7. It starts at 10 a.m. Each person is asked to donate $25 to participate in the cruise around Hancock County. A bratwurst platter will be provided afterward.
Those interested in donating can visit the Crusaders for Veterans website, or call Lois Gallo at 228-261-1937 with any questions.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.