USM professor writes book about MS Blues singer

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - A legendary Mississippi Blues singer is the subject of a new book written by a University of Southern Mississippi history professor.
Kevin Greene has written, “The Invention and Reinvention of Big Bill Broonzy.” Broonzy is a Mississippi native and Blues Hall of Fame inductee.
But Greene said more research needed to be done about him.
“There just hasn't been that much about him and so, it's been my goal as well as the work of others, to say, he unlocks a lot of doors in trying to make sense about music and race and Blues and the ways in which that's become a major part of our culture,” Greene said.
Broonzy died in Chicago in 1958.
