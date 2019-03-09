Tattoo artists celebrate self-expression at Due South Tattoo and Art Expo

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) - The hum and buzz of tattoo machines rang through the Due South Tattoo and Art Expo.
It was the sound of music to more than 100 artists in the convention space like Sussky, who says Due South is a great place to get exposure.
“Show everybody the best of what you can do and spread the tattoo industry worldwide, nationwide," he said.
Based in Biloxi, the Due South brings talent from all over the country. Atlanta Artist Keoki is busy finishing a complex piece.
“We’re kind of adding our flow, going through it, moving everything down so," Keoki explained to a curious patron.
Isaac Sauer came to the expo to continue his Keoki leg tattoo, one he started years ago. Like many guests, Sauer isn’t scared to trade his comfort for the love of the art.
“It’s never a breeze. You kind of get used to it, but it’s the end result that makes it worthwhile," he said.
Legendary Artist Jacci Gresham owns Aart Accent Tattoos & Piercings, the oldest tattoo shop in New Orleans.
She stated, “I wanted tattoos to be of a higher quality back in ’76.” She came to see young artists share their gifts and share her wisdom.
“I’m 72 years old. I paid my dues. But if you mess with me, I can still tattoo with you. Trust me,” she said.
The artists at Due South take their work very seriously.
“The people you mark, you’re marking them for life, and they’re giving you a huge responsibility,” said artist Dave Clark, who appeared on season 6 of Ink Master.
Through their passion, they come together with one goal: freedom of self-expression.
Tattoo artist Sean said, “It’s more than just cool drawings. If you’re able to take that kind of philosophy and that kind of ideology and put it into your tattoos, I think that you can really start to do something positive with it.”
