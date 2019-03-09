Students learn impact of making healthy choices

GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) - Seventh and eighth grade students at North Gulfport Middle School got a crash course on the consequences of their choices.
Health and safety experts from 13 coastal organizations were there to educate the students on everything from CPR to distracted driving to coping with stress. One of the tools used in the demonstration was a pair of drunk goggles.
“Drunk goggles are a pair of goggles that impairs the children’s vision so that their vision is similar to your brain waves on alcohol or on drugs,” said Lt. Robert Lincoln with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office.
Each student's turn wearing the goggles is a powerful reminder about the difficult life choices ahead.
“The amount of alcohol that those goggles represents is about two or three drinks. The overall goal is to remind them not to get in the car with someone who has been drinking or impaired in any way,” Lincoln said.
The CPR presentation from American Medical Response was what made the most impact with eighth grade student Brandon Bolton.
“My favorite area so far is the area for CPR because I never knew how to give CPR. Hopefully in the future I won’t have to, but I would like to know how to. I learned that you have to put your hands like this and press down about one to two inches and you roll with your hips. You don’t use your arms because they get weaker over time,” Bolton said.
These are lessons that must be reinforced year after year.
“We try to have this annually. Pretty much every school has some type of health fair throughout the year especially, in our school district,” said Heather Alexander, a counselor for the eighth grade. "So we want everybody to know the importance of preventative measures and also the consequences of the different choices that you have.
According to Alexander, the students were engaged in health and safety classes all day and will have active discussions about today’s classes for the rest of the year.
