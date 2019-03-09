Singers, musicians audition for chance to sing National Anthem for Biloxi Shuckers

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) - The national anthem is no easy song. Singers who tackle the patriotic tune must be prepared for the challenge. It can be intimidating, to say the least.
“I was freaking out. I was up there shaking and stuff. I didn’t crack. So that’s a good thing, I guess," said Brittany Ducksworth.
Even the professionals sometimes belt out some unique renditions, and it’s easy for anyone to fall victim to its intricate lyrics.
Dwana Haley wasn’t ashamed to accept help from the crowd to get through her audition Saturday. She was one of more than 40 singers who came out to Edgewater Mall for a chance to sing the national anthem at a Shuckers home game.
“You know for me, it’s like trying to tap into your Whitney Houston, right?" Haley said. "So you’re trying to do trickery with your voice and then you try to focus on your words so you’re focusing on two different things.”
She’s still feeling pretty confident about her performance. So is 8-year-old Raeleigh Stringer.
“I would give it probably about an eight," Stringer said.
She admitted she was nervous, but she hoped her big voice will make up for that.
“It was very, very overwhelming, and I mean I’ve done it before, but its even scarier when you do it again," she said.
WLOX’s very own Chet Landry gave it a shot as well. With years of musical and theatrical training under his belt, he said the secret to success is focus.
“You mess up because you’re not thinking about it," he said. "The only reason you miss the words or the only reason you miss the notes is because every one knows this song.”
The lyrics came easy for U.S. Army veteran Ray Ricard. He served 25 years, singing with the Army Band.
“Really the lyrics of the song, and the phrasing of it. Just kind of take your time, and let it flow,” he said.
The judges will have some decisions to make.
“We’ve had some great talent today," said Jourdan Natale. "We’ve had a wide variety. We had one guy play it on the guitar for us. We’ve had some duets, we’ve had solos, it’s been great.”
The Biloxi Shuckers will open up their season on Thursday, April 4 with a home game against the Birmingham Barons.
