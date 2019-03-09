Rain chances increase by Sunday

We’ve seen some patchy fog this morning, and we expect a mostly cloudy sky this afternoon. While an isolated shower or two can’t be ruled out, most of us will be rain free for Saturday. Highs will reach the 70s again.
A slow moving cold front will move closer to us Saturday night into Sunday morning. Ahead of the front, we could see some more patchy fog with lows in the 60s. A few showers and storms are possible by Sunday morning, At this time, the severe weather threat looks very low for South Mississippi. Highs will remain in the 70s.
More showers are possible on Monday with highs in the 70s. Rain chances will decrease by Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the 70s.
