Page 13: Gulf Coast collector discovers history in antique glass bottles

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) - There can be a lot of history inside a bottle.
A group of antique bottle and glass collectors on the Gulf Coast enjoy searching for glass objects and learning about history along the way.
You never know what you might find in a wooded area or on a historic piece of property. Armed with a glass probe, antique bottle and glass collector Norman Bleuler enjoys the search for history forged in glass.
“I’ve always been intrigued by finding something in the ground and who could have owned it and why is it here. Not so much the value, but its history. This is the very first Barqs Root Beer bottle,” Bleuler said.
Now that is history.
Bleuler has thousands of bottles and other items he has discovered over the years.
He’s in a group of collectors who look for antique bottles all around South Mississippi.
Different factors determine both the historical significance and monetary value of these glass objects.
“Some bottles are very beautiful. Some of them are insignificant looking but they’re still valuable. The big thing is rarity and color plays a big part,” Bleuler said.
There are several prime locations for finding the best old bottles on the coast. Near the beach is always a good spot.
“And you want to go around Antebellum places. You can also find bottles in low tide pools. You can find bottles in attics if you can get permission to get in an old place.They’re just basically where you find them,” Bleuler said.
