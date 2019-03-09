Almost no room left at the inn one month ahead of ‘Spring Break’ weekend

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) - With a little more than a month left until Spring Break Beach Weekend, hotels have already filled nearly all of their vacancies.
The massive annual event draws tens of thousands to the coast. If anyone was still trying to get a hotel room for that weekend, it would be a miracle if they found one.
“I don’t know how many rooms they have available, but they are slim coming up on the event,” said Maurice Bryant, one of the event’s organizers. “Closer to the event, the scarcer the rooms will be.”
Motel 6 on Beach Boulevard is already sold out, according to the website. The booking site suggests that people should look for rooms nearby in Bay St. Louis and in Slidell.
The story is the same at the Super 8 Motel down the street. You won’t find a single room that, weekend according the motel’s website.
You may have some luck with one of the smaller locally-owned places like Edgewater Inn. As of March 8, they have a specially rated room going for $309 on Tripadvisor.com for the weekend.
That vacancy might not last since the weekend is so popular.
Other local lodges like the Jubille Inn and the Star Inn said they are booked for Spring Break, The Thunderbirds show in May and Scrapin’ the Coast in June.
If the unavailable rooms are any indication of how massive the crowds are expected to be next month, the event’s organizers said they are anticipating the masses.
“We have a lot of people that drive short distances and then we have people that are contacting us that are coming from great distances,” Bryant said. “I think I received phone calls this year from people interested in coming from Washington state, so you got people coming from all over.”
If you want to get an idea of how heavy the demand for a room is this year, just before noon on March 8, a room for one night at the South Beach Biloxi Hotel and Suites was going for $1,009 on priceline.com
Holiday Inn Express in Long Beach had four rooms available for $309 a night on Priceline.
Spring Break weekend will be April 11-14 this year. Events were added on Thursday to accommodate people who come in before the traditional Friday through Sunday weekend dates,.
