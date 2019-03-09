One man arrested after teen shot in head in Gulfport

March 9, 2019 at 1:04 PM CST - Updated March 9 at 1:33 PM

GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) - One man is in custody after a teenager was shot in Gulfport Friday night.

Montedrique Sawon Magee, 20, was arrested on a charge of aggravated assault manifesting in extreme indifference to human life, according to the Harrison County jail docket.

Gulfport police officers responded to the 16000 block of Crestview Drive around 8:41 Friday night to investigate a shooting. Officers located a 16-year-old girl suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. She was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

Magee is held at the Harrison County jail on a $250,000 bond.

