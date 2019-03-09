Huge turnout for teacher job fair in Ocean Springs

OCEAN SPRINGS, MS (WLOX) - More than a hundred hopeful educators showed up to Ocean Springs High School Saturday for the district's annual job fair.
"We have opened our doors to the public and to prospective teachers, and clerical and bus and cafeteria," said Catherine Melchi, HR Director with the Ocean Springs School District.
It’s a face-to-face first meeting and gives potential new employees an idea of who they’d work with.
“We’re looking for positions at all of our elementary schools, middle school and high school and our alternative school,” added seventh grade language arts teacher Leah Puzz.
One of those prospective new teachers was Haley Cochran. She’s set to graduate from the University of Southern Mississippi in May.
“I’m a dual major, so elementary and special ed, but I hope to teach special ed,” Cochran said.
“Right now we’re really looking for, specifically, in math, sciences and special ed. Those are definitely the critical need areas,” Melchi said.
Zack Bettinger was also hoping to land a job. He’s got a degree in secondary education but before that, graduated from Ocean Springs High School. He’s hoping to come back to his roots.
"I knew when I left that I wanted to come back. I love it here. I love the environment, the food. I used to go fishing a lot," Bettinger said.
It’s more than just a meeting, too. Those applicants with the skills to match open positions are handed an interview card and asked to come back.
"We're trying to make it worth their while where it's worth the drive to come to Ocean Springs and meet with us," Puzz added.
About 150 people applied during last year's job fair. A lot of them secured jobs within the school district.
If you missed Saturday’s job fair and want to apply, click here.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.